Donald Trump to Newsmax: Nunes to Help Us Restore Our 'Voice'

Hailing the addition of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., leaving Congress for the new Trump Big Tech company, former President Donald Trump on Newsmax called this "a very important day."

"Devin is a fantastic guy; I think that he will do an incredible job," Trump told Monday's "Spicer & Co.," hiring one of the key conservatives in exposing the Russia investigation hoax from the early days of the Trump administration.

Both Trump and Nunes have been at the forefront of seeking to hold Big Tech accountable for censorship of conservatives and silencing of real news like Hunter Biden's laptop in what ostensibly amounted to 2020 election meddling liberals had accused Russia of doing in 2016.

"If our side doesn't have a voice, eventually, you're not going to have [free country]; you're going to end up with pure communism," Trump told co-host Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith in an exclusive phone interview. "It's a disgrace what's going on. You're going to end up with a communist nation."

"And so, Devin, we just put out the release on Devin. We're very proud of that. We're proud of him. And I think it's got a chance to being a very important day. Actually, I think it's going to be a very important day."

In January, Nunes will become CEO of Trump's new Trump Media & Technology Group, which seeks to raise $1 billion and plans to release Truth Social, a social media site to compete with the liberal-biased Facebook and Twitter.

"Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader," TMTG announced Monday. "He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great.

"America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination," the press released added.

Spicer asked Trump about the Biden administration's Security and Exchange Commission reportedly already seeking an investigation in Nunes and potentially TMTG.

"This is just a continuation of witch-hunts," Trump told Spicer. "Anything you do, they want to look at it. They look at it. They don't look at themselves. They don't look at Hunter [Biden]. They don't look at anybody. All they do is look at Republicans."

Trump also pitched his new coffee-table picture book, "Our Journey Together," which is officially being released Tuesday and has already sold out more than 100,000 first-print copies in pre-order.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here