GOP Rep. Devin Nunes Formally Resigns From Congress

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., formally resigned from Congress on Monday in order to head former President Donald Trump's technology and media company.

"The honorable, the speaker, House of Representatives, madam, I write to inform you that I have notified California Gov. Gavin Newsom of my resignation from the U.S. House of Representatives effective today at 11:59 p.m. ET," Nunes wrote in his resignation letter as read aloud during a pro forma session on the House floor, Monday. "It has been the honor of my life to represent the people of California's San Joaquin Valley for the last 19 years."

Nunes' resignation, as well as the death of the late Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., means the House currently has 433 seats filled. Nunes will become the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, which describes itself as an alternative to Big Tech corporations.

"Recently, I was presented with a new opportunity to fight for the most important issues I believe in," Nunes wrote in his announcement to his constituents last month. "I'm writing to let you know I've decided to pursue this opportunity, and therefore I will be leaving the House of Representatives at the end of 2021."

"Rest assured, I have not, by any means, given up our collective fight — I'll just be pursuing it through other means," Nunes added.

Trump said in a statement at the time: "Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG. Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination."