North Korean Troops Join Russia's New Front in Ukraine

North Korean troops have reportedly joined Russia's forces near Ukraine's front lines, an escalation that underscores the growing alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang, highlighting the convergence of these authoritarian powers, Newsweek reported.

North Korean soldiers have been deployed to new regions near the Ukrainian border to bolster Russian forces, according to Ukrainian and U.S. officials. The development marks a shift in the war, highlighting deepening ties between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid escalating hostilities.

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh stated on Monday that approximately 11,000 North Korean troops have been observed entering Russia's Kursk region.

The Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, was the site of a surprise Ukrainian incursion in August. Singh noted that these troops are likely preparing for combat operations. They're "moving into Kursk for a reason," she told reporters. "We have every expectation that they would be engaged in combat operations."

Andrii Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, reported Friday that additional North Korean troops have been deployed to the Belgorod region, just south of Kursk.

Given its proximity to Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, Belgorod has previously faced strikes from Ukrainian forces. Kovalenko confirmed that there are no North Korean troops in the Kharkiv region.

The deployment follows the signing of a "comprehensive strategic partnership treaty" between North Korea and Russia in June. The treaty commits both nations to providing mutual military aid in the event of an attack.

Reports from South Korea indicate that in exchange for North Korean troops, Russia has supplied Pyongyang with advanced military technologies, including air defense missiles and equipment to bolster North Korea's defense capabilities around its capital.

North Korean representatives have denied allegations of troop deployment. Last month, a North Korean U.N. envoy dismissed such claims as "groundless rumors."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces are facing renewed challenges in maintaining control over previously reclaimed territory. A senior Ukrainian military source told Reuters that Ukraine has lost over 40% of the territory it had seized during its surprise offensive in the Kursk region this summer.

"At most, we controlled about 1,376 square kilometers; now we control approximately 800 square kilometers," the source said, adding that the situation remains fluid as Russian forces intensify their counterattacks.

The latest developments coincide with President Joe Biden's authorization for Ukraine to use U.S.-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMs) for strikes deeper into Russian territory.