US Sends Military Planes to Vietnam, Marking Historic Shift

For the first time since the Cold War, the United States has delivered military aircraft to Vietnam, a move signaling deepening defense ties between the two nations as tensions rise in the South China Sea, Newsweek reported.

The United States delivered five Beechcraft T-6C Texan II training aircraft to Vietnam. The aircraft, which arrived at an air base in Phan Thiet on Vietnam's southeast coast, were manufactured by Kansas-based Textron Aviation Defense. Described as a "next-generation military trainer," the T-6C is designed for comprehensive pilot instruction.

The deal, finalized in 2021 between the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam's Ministry of Defense, aims to upgrade Vietnam's air force training program. It represents a milestone in the bilateral relationship, as Hanoi's air fleet has traditionally relied on Soviet- and Russian-made equipment. Seven additional aircraft are expected to be delivered by 2024.

During the delivery announcement, a U.S. official said this introduction will ensure that Vietnam is better prepared to deter threats.

The transfer follows years of gradual warming in U.S.-Vietnam defense relations, which have accelerated since Washington lifted its arms embargo on Hanoi in 2016. The first U.S. military equipment transfer post-embargo came in 2019 with the delivery of six ScanEagle reconnaissance drones.

Vietnam's relianceon Russian-built combat aircraft remains significant. As recently as 2019, the country purchased 12 Yak-130 training planes from Moscow. However, as regional security dynamics shift, Hanoi has increasingly sought to diversify its defense suppliers.

The arrival of the T-6Cs coincides with heightened tensions between Vietnam and China over the Hoang Sa archipelago, also known as the Paracel Islands. The strategically vital island group has been a flashpoint in the South China Sea, and both nations have asserted claims to it. In August, Chinese military drones were publicly tracked flying along Vietnam's coast, further straining relations.

Since normalizing diplomatic ties in 1995, the U.S. and Vietnam have deepened security cooperation. In 2023, the two nations elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, committing to expanded collaboration, including defense capability development.

Analysts view the T-6C delivery as a significant development in U.S.-Vietnam relations. Ian Storey, a senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore, noted that the move represents "a small but important step forward" in Hanoi's defense ties with Washington.

While the T-6Cs are not combat aircraft, they symbolize growing trust and shared interests between the two nations.