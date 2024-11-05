North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles on Eve of US Election

North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, just hours prior to the U.S. presidential election.

The launches originated from the province of North Hwanghae and flew 250 miles before landing in the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

JCS officials did not specify how many missiles were launched but indicated more than one took off from North Korea's KN-25 600 mm multiple rocket launchers and could strike anywhere in South Korea.

Tuesday's launch was confirmed by the Japanese Defense Ministry, saying nine missiles were launched over a nine-minute period. Every missile splashed down into the Sea of Japan outside of the country's Exclusive Economic Zone.

The launches come less than a week after North Korea shot off the Hwasong-19 ICBM, theoretically capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, into the Sea of Japan on Thursday. Experts said the North's launch of the ICBM so close to the U.S. presidential election is designed to boast of its nuclear capabilities while diverting attention from the troops the communist nation sent to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine.

South Korean officials said the location of the launch appears to be a precursor to a seventh nuclear test. "A nuclear test remains prepared at all times," one official said. "Activities for nuclear material production have been ongoing for the entire year, and there appear to be more (nuclear materials) than expected at the start of the year."

The JCS has vowed to never "sit idle" and warned the North it would suffer consequences for its provocative behavior.