South Korea's Military Says North Korea Fired a Ballistic Missile toward Sea

Monday, 04 November 2024 06:00 PM EST

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea's military says it detected North Korea firing a ballistic missile toward its eastern sea as the country continued its weapons demonstrations ahead of U.S. presidential elections.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday didn't immediately say what type of missile it was or how far it flew.

The launch came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a flight test of the country's newest intercontinental ballistic missile designed to reach the U.S. mainland.

Monday, 04 November 2024 06:00 PM
