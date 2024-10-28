The Hill: N.C. Still Devastated

Devastation is still pervasive in Asheville, North Carolina, and recovery efforts after Hurricane Helene are long, according to an uncharacteristic color piece from The Hill on Monday.

"Bridges are cut in half, while homes, vehicles and appliances are strewn around, glued into riverbanks or resting in unexpected spots," The Hill wrote. "The remains of a camper, several feet off the ground, are wedged into the railing of a city playground. A dirty blue sedan rests nearly upright, parked on a wooden fence."

The descriptions from The Hill's piece were vibrant, but any details about the situation were sparse. The outlet added that "the recovery will be a massive undertaking, and while there is a course of positive energy running through the region, residents say it's hard not to be exhausted."