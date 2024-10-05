WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: north carolina | hurricane | helene | fema | response

N.C. Resident to Newsmax: Helene Was 'Apocalyptic'

By    |   Saturday, 05 October 2024 06:47 PM EDT

The scenes of Asheville, North Carolina, and its surrounding areas in the wake of Hurricane Helene are nothing short of "apocalyptic," resident Carrie Crigler told Newsmax on Saturday.

Speaking to "Saturday Agenda" about the devastation, Crigler, her voice heavy with emotion, said, "Yes, it's apocalyptic."

Despite the overwhelming destruction, which she described as resembling a "warzone," Crigler noted that amid the chaos, it was very much a case of "neighbor helping neighbor." There are local government entities, she added, such as the North Carolina Department of Transportation, that are helping to clear the road of debris.

"You know, I mean, these, these men and women are dealing with it on their own personal level, but having to see things and see, honestly, dead bodies everywhere, and it's just, it's absolutely horrific."

Crigler said that her own neighborhood of Fairview was safe from the rushing flood, but they were still "trapped because the bridges were completely destroyed. So there was no way to get out."

"Aside from that," she continued, "there was no way to communicate there. We had no idea when we were getting any help. People were bringing us supplies, and those were our friends and family and neighbors that we were able to, you know, by the grace of God, get in touch with.

"Our neighborhood specifically did not get any sort of federal aid until two days ago, when — thank God for the Texas National Guard that came in and brought much-needed food and supplies to our area."

With regard to the federal government's response, or the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Crigler said that for "the first week — those first few critical days — there was just, I mean, we had no idea what was going on."

She added that there was no internet access or cell service at the time, and that she relied largely on local radio to understand what was happening.

