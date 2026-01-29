Nicki Minaj Reveals Trump 'Gold Card'

Rapper Nicki Minaj said publicly Wednesday that she received a “Gold Card” from President Donald Trump, hours after praising him during a U.S. Treasury Department event in Washington, D.C., promoting the administration’s new child investment accounts.

Minaj posted a photo of the immigration card, featuring Trump’s face, on social media with the caption “Welp.”

She later wrote that she is “finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.” Minaj added that she received the card free of charge, even though it typically costs $1 million.

“I wouldn’t have done it without you. Oh CitizenNIKA you are thee moment,” she wrote.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the card and Minaj’s posts.

The Gold Card program was created by executive order in September 2025 and is billed by the administration as a fast track to lawful permanent residency for foreign nationals who make a large financial contribution and pass background checks.

Public guidance on the program describes a $1 million payment to the U.S. Treasury, plus processing fees. Immigration lawyers have compared it to investor visa programs, including the EB-5 visa.

Minaj, 43, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and was raised in Queens, New York. In 2018, she wrote on social media that she came to the United States when she was 5 years old and was in the country illegally at the time.

Her posts followed her appearance at the Treasury Department’s “Trump Accounts” summit in Washington on Wednesday, where she stood onstage with Trump and businessman Kevin O’Leary.

During the event, Minaj called herself “probably the president’s No. 1 fan.”

“And that’s not going to change,” she continued. “And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all.

"It actually motivates me to support him more, and it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more.”

President Donald Trump praised Minaj during the event, saying, “I just think she’s great,” and joking that he planned to let his nails grow long like hers.

“I didn’t know Nicki, and I’ve been hearing over the years she’s a big Trump supporter, or Trump fan,” Trump said. “And she took a little heat on occasion because her community isn’t necessarily a Trump fan.”

The summit promoted “Trump Accounts,” a new federal program that offers tax-advantaged investment accounts for children, with an initial $1,000 government deposit for eligible U.S.-born babies, according to Treasury, White House and IRS materials.

The pilot program applies to children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, and generally requires an adult to open the account by filing an IRS election form. Families can contribute up to $5,000 per year, and employers and others can also contribute.

During the event, Trump said Minaj planned to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to “Trump Accounts” for her fans, though details about the total amount and eligibility requirements were not specified at the event.