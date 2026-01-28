Nicki Minaj: 'God Is Protecting' Trump From 'Smear Campaigns'

Hip-hop star Nicki Minaj publicly praised President Donald Trump on Wednesday, appearing alongside him at a Treasury Department Trump Accounts summit in Washington, D.C., where she declared herself "probably the president's No. 1 fan" and said she believes God is protecting him.

Minaj briefly addressed the audience after walking on stage and holding the president's hand at the event, which focused on the administration's new Trump Accounts program.

The event aired live on Newsmax and Newsmax 2.

"The hate with what people have to say, it does not affect me at all," Minaj said. "It actually motivates me to support him more."

She added that supporters are not "going to let them get away with bullying him."

"The smear campaigns [are] not going to work," Minaj said. "He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him."

Her remarks were met with applause before she exited the stage moments later.

Trump followed, praising Minaj and referencing his support among Black voters, saying, "We did pretty well with your community."

Trump also joked about Minaj's wealth while discussing the scale of the new program, noting that the projected $16 billion in contributions to Trump Accounts was a figure large enough to catch the attention of even a successful recording artist like her.

Minaj has said she plans to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to fund Trump Accounts for her fans, though details on how those contributions would be distributed have not been explained.

Trump Accounts are Section 530A individual retirement accounts created under recently passed tax-and-spending legislation. The program provides a $1,000 federal deposit into an investment account for every child born between 2025 and 2028, provided parents enroll their children while filing income taxes.

In his remarks, Trump said he believes the accounts will be "one of the most transformative policy innovations of all time."

Minaj also promoted the program ahead of the summit, writing on social media that it represents "the true meaning of paying it forward" and could give children "a major head start in life."