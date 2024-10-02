Rob Finnerty to Lead Newsmax Primetime Lineup

Newsmax announced Wednesday that veteran news anchor and broadcaster Rob Finnerty will host "Finnerty," leading the cable news network's nightly primetime lineup at 8 p.m. Eastern.

"Finnerty," which will look to "cut through the noise to bring unfiltered truth, sharp debates, and a focus on the most pressing issues facing America today while standing up for American values," debuts on Newsmax, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Finnerty has been co-host along with Sharla McBride for the past four years of Newsmax's "Wake-Up America," which airs weekdays from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

"Rob has demonstrated success in our morning show and connects with our audience in a powerful way, and we believe he will continue that success in primetime," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

"For far too long cable news has been a monolith — with very few options available to the American people, but Newsmax is proof that the model is changing and I feel incredibly honored to be a part of that change," said Finnerty.

"Ever since I got here, Newsmax has kept growing and growing, which is amazing for this industry," Finnerty said, adding, "This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to Newsmax and its team led by CEO Chris Ruddy."

Prior to joining Newsmax, Rob served as an anchor and reporter at CBS affiliate WTSP in Tampa, Florida, covering stories from major hurricanes to Florida's transition from a swing state to a red state with two Republican senators and a Republican governor for the first time in over a century.

He has also served as morning anchor at KBAK/KBFX in Bakersfield, California, and as morning anchor and host of KCTV's daily talk show "Better Kansas City."

Rob studied communications at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

He began his career in television as a sports anchor and reporter at NBC's NECN, where he covered the biggest events in sports, including the World Series and the NBA Finals.

Rob lives in Connecticut with his family.

