WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | primetime | rob finnerty

Rob Finnerty to Lead Newsmax Primetime Lineup

Rob Finnerty to Lead Newsmax Primetime Lineup
(Newsmax)

By    |   Wednesday, 02 October 2024 10:57 AM EDT

Newsmax announced Wednesday that veteran news anchor and broadcaster Rob Finnerty will host "Finnerty," leading the cable news network's nightly primetime lineup at 8 p.m. Eastern.

"Finnerty," which will look to "cut through the noise to bring unfiltered truth, sharp debates, and a focus on the most pressing issues facing America today while standing up for American values," debuts on Newsmax, Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Finnerty has been co-host along with Sharla McBride for the past four years of Newsmax's "Wake-Up America," which airs weekdays from 6:30 to 9 a.m.

     When to Watch:

      8pm ET Finnerty

      Weeknights on Newsmax – Find It Here

"Rob has demonstrated success in our morning show and connects with our audience in a powerful way, and we believe he will continue that success in primetime," Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said.

"For far too long cable news has been a monolith — with very few options available to the American people, but Newsmax is proof that the model is changing and I feel incredibly honored to be a part of that change," said Finnerty.

"Ever since I got here, Newsmax has kept growing and growing, which is amazing for this industry," Finnerty said, adding, "This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am so grateful to Newsmax and its team led by CEO Chris Ruddy."

Prior to joining Newsmax, Rob served as an anchor and reporter at CBS affiliate WTSP in Tampa, Florida, covering stories from major hurricanes to Florida's transition from a swing state to a red state with two Republican senators and a Republican governor for the first time in over a century.

He has also served as morning anchor at KBAK/KBFX in Bakersfield, California, and as morning anchor and host of KCTV's daily talk show "Better Kansas City."

Rob studied communications at Fairfield University in Fairfield, Connecticut.

He began his career in television as a sports anchor and reporter at NBC's NECN, where he covered the biggest events in sports, including the World Series and the NBA Finals.

Rob lives in Connecticut with his family.

Special: Newsmax files with SEC for Public Offering, Offers Early Preferred Shares, More Here 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Newsmax announced Wednesday that veteran news anchor and broadcaster Rob Finnerty will host "Finnerty," leading the cable news network’s nightly primetime lineup at 8 p.m. Eastern.
newsmax, primetime, rob finnerty
355
2024-57-02
Wednesday, 02 October 2024 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved