Reuters: Newsmax Is Top US News Brand

A new Reuters study finds that Newsmax is one of the influential news brands in the U.S.

Earlier this week, the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism released its annual Digital News Report, surveying 100,000 people across 47 countries.

The Reuters U.S. survey found Americans are turning to just 12 news brands offline for news.

And Newsmax was one of them.

Reuters found that 8% of Americans — about 25 million Americans — turn to Newsmax for their news at least weekly.

Newsmax ranked close to well-known news brands like the Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and New York Times.

"Newsmax's rise is even more stunning considering the newness of our brand, Big Tech efforts to thwart us, and several virtual TV distributors still keeping us from their subscribers," Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said.

Newsmax started as a digital media company in 1998 and a decade ago launched a cable news channel.

Today, the cable channel is available on all major cable systems and through its proprietary app on Newsmax+.

Newsmax also launched Newsmax2, a streaming news channel.

The Reuters study also found that Newsmax is taking close to 30% of Fox News' total audience.

The Reuters study did not include Newsmax’s significant reach online through its popular app, website Newsmax.com, and massive social media following on platforms like Facebook, X, and Truth Social.

Newsmax estimates it reaches 40 million American regularly through all its platforms.

Other surveys have also found Newsmax's brand is rising and resonating among U.S. consumers.

Last year, the Economist/YouGov annual survey of Trust in Media found Newsmax was among the most trusted cable news brands, ranking with outlets like CNN, MSNBC, Fox, and Bloomberg.

Last week, Newsmax announced that it plans to make a public offering later this year with a listing on the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.

The company cited significant investor interest and its strong growth in ratings and revenues as helping to make the decision to go public.

Newsmax said its revenues have grown over 330% since 2019 and its cable TV and online ratings have been strong.

Nielsen reported in 2023 Newsmax was the only cable news channel to see significant ratings growth across all dayparts, making it the fourth-highest-rated cable news channel in the nation.

