Newsmax Chides Fox News Analyst Over Signal Reporting

A Newsmax host chided a Fox News analyst over a post she made to social media last week regarding the Signal snafu at the White House.

In a segment on "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Thursday, Newsmax2 host Rick Leventhal said Jennifer Griffin should be "very careful" what she posts on X.

At issue is Griffin's post from Wednesday, writing that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared information in the Signal chat that "may have been far more sensitive" than the so-called war plans that were discussed with Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg, who was inadvertently added to the group chat with Hegseth and national security adviser Mike Waltz.

"But I will say this, you got to be very careful at Fox what you post on X. And that was part of the issue here is that she posted something on X," Leventhal told Schmitt and N2 host Ed Henry. "I know it's in Fox contracts that if you post something that's not previously approved by the network, you can be fired flat out. They'll void your contract.

"And I'm not saying that's what's going to happen here. I respect Jennifer Griffin. But, you know, you do need to be careful with what you post."

Further, Griffin's reporting spurred a new rift with the White House, which took umbrage with Griffin siding with Democrats in exaggerating the severity of the Signal breach, Schmitt said.

"So I think there's — you know, this is a story being, you know, fanned the flames, if you will, by the Democrats, because President Trump is on a big winning streak, right?" Henry said. "And I think some of this reporting feeds in to what the Democrats and the mainstream media want to push — the narrative. And that's why I think the White House is pretty upset."

