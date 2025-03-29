WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: pete hegseth | jennifer hegseth | nato | pentagon

WSJ: Hegseth's Wife Attended Sensitive Meetings

By    |   Saturday, 29 March 2025 10:57 AM EDT

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had his wife attend meetings with foreign military allies where sensitive information was discussed, The Wall Street Journal reported.

While the fallout continues over Hegseth's handling over the information he provided in a Signal group chat, news of Jennifer Hegseth being present in official meetings will undoubtedly add to calls for the defense secretary to resign, according to the Journal.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the former Fox News producer attended a March 6 meeting at the Pentagon with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey and Admiral Tony Radakin, head of the U.K.'s armed forces. That meeting reportedly occurred at a uniquely sensitive time for NATO as it took place one day after the U.S. had announced it was cutting off Ukraine from military intelligence sharing.

Jennifer Hegseth is also reported to have attended a meeting last month at NATO headquarters in Brussels where allies discussed their collective support for Ukraine. 

Pete Hegseth's brother Philip Hegseth has also been traveling with him on official government business, the outlet reported. Philip Hegseth, a podcast producer for the Hudson Institute and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, recently joined the Department of Homeland Security as a liaison to the Department of Defense. When contacted by the outlet, the Pentagon declined to say whether Jennifer Hegseth possessed security clearance.

A Cabinet secretary can invite anyone they choose to official meetings, yet attendees are expected to possess the necessary clearance when sensitive matters are discussed. As word of Jennifer Hegseth's attendance spread throughout Congress, lawmakers from both parties are seeking answers.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., sent a letter Wednesday urging the Defense Department's inspector general to investigate the Signal group chat incident.

The senators want to determine if the handling of classified information differs between agencies and branches of government and request an "assessment of whether any individuals transferred classified information, including operational details, from classified systems to unclassified systems.”

According to a poll released Friday by J.L. Partners-Daily Mail, 54% of registered voters think Hegseth should resign in the aftermath of the Signal leak.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had his wife attend meetings with foreign military allies where sensitive information was discussed, The Wall Street Journal reported.
pete hegseth, jennifer hegseth, nato, pentagon
354
2025-57-29
Saturday, 29 March 2025 10:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved