WSJ: Hegseth's Wife Attended Sensitive Meetings

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had his wife attend meetings with foreign military allies where sensitive information was discussed, The Wall Street Journal reported.

While the fallout continues over Hegseth's handling over the information he provided in a Signal group chat, news of Jennifer Hegseth being present in official meetings will undoubtedly add to calls for the defense secretary to resign, according to the Journal.

According to sources familiar with the discussions, the former Fox News producer attended a March 6 meeting at the Pentagon with U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey and Admiral Tony Radakin, head of the U.K.'s armed forces. That meeting reportedly occurred at a uniquely sensitive time for NATO as it took place one day after the U.S. had announced it was cutting off Ukraine from military intelligence sharing.

Jennifer Hegseth is also reported to have attended a meeting last month at NATO headquarters in Brussels where allies discussed their collective support for Ukraine.

Pete Hegseth's brother Philip Hegseth has also been traveling with him on official government business, the outlet reported. Philip Hegseth, a podcast producer for the Hudson Institute and venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, recently joined the Department of Homeland Security as a liaison to the Department of Defense. When contacted by the outlet, the Pentagon declined to say whether Jennifer Hegseth possessed security clearance.

A Cabinet secretary can invite anyone they choose to official meetings, yet attendees are expected to possess the necessary clearance when sensitive matters are discussed. As word of Jennifer Hegseth's attendance spread throughout Congress, lawmakers from both parties are seeking answers.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Ranking Member Jack Reed, D-R.I., sent a letter Wednesday urging the Defense Department's inspector general to investigate the Signal group chat incident.

The senators want to determine if the handling of classified information differs between agencies and branches of government and request an "assessment of whether any individuals transferred classified information, including operational details, from classified systems to unclassified systems.”

According to a poll released Friday by J.L. Partners-Daily Mail, 54% of registered voters think Hegseth should resign in the aftermath of the Signal leak.