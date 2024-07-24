Pelosi: Netanyahu's Speech 'by Far the Worst' by a Foreign Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress Wednesday was "by far the worst" given by a foreign leader, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.

"Many of us who love Israel spent time today listening to Israeli citizens whose families have suffered in the wake of the October 7 Hamas terror attack and kidnappings," she said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

"These families are asking for a cease-fire deal that will bring the hostages home — and we hope the Prime Minister would spend his time achieving that goal."

Netanyahu on Wednesday vowed "total victory" against Hamas and condemned American opponents of the war in Gaza in a scathing speech to Congress boycotted by dozens of Democratic lawmakers and protested by thousands seeking an end to the war and the humanitarian crisis created by it.

It was his first address to U.S. lawmakers in nearly a decade.

In it, he compared Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel to Pearl Harbor and criticized protesters.

"My friends, I came to assure you today of one thing: We will win," Netanyahu said, standing in the same spot where President Franklin D. Roosevelt delivered his "Day of Infamy" speech after the attack on Pearl Harbor.

"Like Dec. 7, 1941, and Sept. 11, 2001," Netanyahu said, "Oct. 7 is a day that will forever live in infamy."

Later he added: "For the forces of civilization to triumph, America and Israel must stand together."

About the protesters, he said: "Incredibly, many anti-Israel protesters, many choose to stand with evil. They stand with Hamas. They stand with rapists and murderers."