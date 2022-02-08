NBC Says Leslie Jones Free to Share Olympics Social Media Commentary

NBC Sports says actor Leslie Jones is free to share her Olympic commentary via social media "as she has done in the past."

Jones, who produces a popular video narration of the Winter Games in Beijing, said Monday that she was considering ending her live tweets due to pressure from the network.

NBC on Monday night said the issue "has been resolved."

"She's free to do her social media posts as she has done in the past," an NBC Sports spokesman told The New York Times. "She’s a superfan of the Olympics and we're superfans of hers."

Jones, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, has tweeted during the past three Olympics. She said Monday that some of her videos had been blocked, and she was considering giving up on the Olympics altogether.

"I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos, and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them," Jones said in a Twitter post Monday.

"I love the athletes, and they love me doing it. And I know ya'll love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love."

She also has tweeted: "Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I'm not welcomed."

NBC, which owns exclusive broadcasting rights to the Olympics through 2032 at a cost of $7.75 billion, said it did not take down her video, the Times reported.

A lifelong Olympics fan, Jones tweeted that she had started commenting on Olympic events to drum up support for American athletes.

"I do this because I really enjoy watching the Olympics, I really love you guys' reaction, I love that you guys enjoy," she said in a video shared early Monday. "This is, like, everyone coming together, no matter what's going on, and competing in the Games."

NBC on Friday pulled Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz's ad criticizing American companies for taking part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The ad, which was scheduled to air in Washington, D.C., on Monday night, featured Waltz decrying "American companies" such as Visa, Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel, and more, for being "drunk on Chinese dollars ... and propping up these genocide games."