Frustrated Leslie Jones Considers Not Live-Tweeting at Olympics Anymore

Actor Leslie Jones, who has a popular video narration of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, says she is considering making this her last Games in which she live tweets due to those who don't want her to continue doing it, People reported.

In a Monday post on Instagram, Jones wrote, "I'm tired of fighting the folks who don't want me to do it. They block my videos and they get folks who think they can do it like me. And I'm tired of fighting them."

It is unclear to whom exactly she was referring, although she had tagged NBC, which is broadcasting the Olympics, in an earlier post.

"I love the athletes and they love me doing it," Jones wrote. "And I know ya'll love it. But now it's gotten too hard. And no one is fighting for or with me. Soooo I guess I'll leave it to the professionals. But thank you for all the love," adding, "Leslie Jones does not stay anywhere I'm not welcomed."

"I have watched Olympics since I could walk. ... Me and my dad. So this is from my heart. Y'all should be asking @NBCSports why they don’t see that. And think they can replace me with just anyone. Again not saying I was first just saying it's frustrating."

Jones, who was a star on "Saturday Night Live" and has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, has been live tweeting at the last few Summer and Winter Olympic Games, Mediaite reported.