NBC Pulls Congressman's Olympic 'Genocide Games' Ad

NBC on Friday pulled Florida Republican Rep. Mike Waltz's ad criticizing American companies for taking part in the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

The ad, which was scheduled to air in Washington D.C. on Monday night, featured Waltz decrying "American companies" such as Visa, Coca-Cola, Nike, Intel, and more, for being "drunk on Chinese dollars ... and propping up these genocide games."

He told the New York Post that holding the Olympic games in China was "the equivalent of holding the Olympics in Germany in the 1940s or Rwanda during their atrocities.

"It is beyond the pale that the [International Olympic Committee] didn't move the games," he added.

"I think the companies supporting it should be absolutely ashamed," the Florida lawmaker stated. "Many of them preach social justice and contribute millions of dollars to social justice causes and yet are turning a blind eye to the genocide going on. Many of them are complicit with their own supply chains."

James Hewitt, a spokesman for Waltz, told The Post, "NBC will not run our ad unless we remove the corporate logos of companies."

But he adds that doing so "defeats a major purpose of the ad: to highlight U.S. sponsors' culpability with China's human rights abuses. The point of the ad was to target Olympic audiences in D.C."