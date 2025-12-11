Ex-NATO Chief Hails Coast Guard's Tanker Operation

Retired Adm. James Stavridis, former NATO supreme allied commander, applauded the U.S. Coast Guard after its high-risk seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker off Venezuela — calling the operation legal and expertly executed, even as critics warned that it could escalate tensions.

Stavridis, appearing on "CNN News Central," noted that the interdiction was carried out without casualties and was within U.S. law enforcement authority, saying the vessel was transporting what he described as "illegal oil."

"This is the U.S. Coast Guard. This is not Navy SEALs," Stavridis said. "These are the people that rescue you when you're a boater on Memorial Day. Here they are dropping out of a helicopter and taking down this ship and, oh, by the way, from everything I can see, this operation was flawless."

Stavridis stressed the legality of the mission, saying the tanker was already under U.S. sanctions.

"This is straightforward law enforcement," he said. "The Coast Guard is a law-enforcement agency, and the vessel was subject to legal seizure. Not a single casualty. And now we can interrogate the crew and learn the where, why, when, and how behind this operation."

Calling it a "high-end tactical mission," he added: "Well done, Coast Guard."

Stavridis — who previously led U.S. Southern Command, overseeing military activity throughout Latin America and the Caribbean — acknowledged criticism from some in Washington. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., warned that the action could be perceived as edging toward war.

Stavridis said such interpretations depend on perspective.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro will say "it looks like war," he said. But Washington "could legitimately say this is law enforcement 101: This is a tanker full of illegal oil seized under legal authority by a law enforcement organization."

Stavridis added that adversaries such as Russia, Iran, and China would likely frame the U.S. action as "piracy," not because of legality but because the operation demonstrates U.S. capability and willingness to disrupt illicit oil flows on the high seas.

"So, as usual, the event has three different ways of looking at it," Stavridis said. "On this one, I think Washington probably has it about right. This is illegal activity. We sent law enforcement to shut it down."

Stavridis said the tanker seizure reflects a widening U.S. pressure campaign against the Maduro regime, one he believes will eventually force the Venezuelan strongman from office.

"What's happening is we are now seeing the layers of the onion open up, and you're going to see continued boat strikes, like we've been talking about," Stavridis said. "Now you're going to see these oil tanker seizures.

"And I think if Maduro doesn't wake up and jump out, I think that that pot that we're boiling him in is going to get hotter and hotter."