Rep. Zinke to Newsmax: Oil Tanker Seizure Signals Rise of 'Trump Doctrine'

Rep. Ryan Zinke, R-Mont., said Thursday morning that President Donald Trump’s seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela marks the emergence of a new foreign-policy framework he calls the “Trump Doctrine.”

Appearing on Newsmax’s “Wake Up America,” Zinke said the doctrine blends the principles of the Monroe Doctrine with former President Teddy Roosevelt’s foreign policy approach of using naval strength to protect American interests.

“What we're seeing is an emerging of the Trump doctrine,” he said. “It's really taken from the Monroe Doctrine — meaning the U.S. won't accept influence of foreign powers in South America — and a little gunboat diplomacy from Teddy Roosevelt.”

According to Zinke, this approach is playing out through aggressive operations targeting narcotics flowing through the region.

“What Trump is doing is he's controlling drugs in and out of Venezuela and now he's seizing illegal ships in the Gulf,” he said. “So, the Gulf of America has become the Trump doctrine. And we're seeing it very aggressively played out.”

Zinke, a former Navy SEAL commander, also assessed the difficulty of the high-risk maritime operation that resulted in the tanker’s capture. He said rappelling onto a moving vessel, especially at night, is inherently dangerous.

“The mission itself is inherently dangerous, but when executed well — and believe me, there's no one better than the United States Navy SEALs and the Coast Guard — our forces are well equipped,” Zinke said.

He described the complexity of boarding operations at sea, noting the heavy seas, caving ladders, sniper support from helicopters, and the inherent unpredictability that has resulted in past casualties.

“Anytime you're going to board at sea,” he said, “it is a difficult mission.”

The congressman also responded to Trump’s announcement that he plans to launch land strikes against alleged drug-trafficking targets, not only in Venezuela but potentially in any country where illicit drugs originate.

“They're defined terrorist groups, so he's in lawful waters,” Zinke said. “These guys are bringing drugs that are killing thousands of Americans, and the president has the authority and the responsibility to keep America safe.

“If a missile was launched, it might kill 200 people, but these are ground missiles at sea with drugs that are killing thousands of people, so I think the president is fully within his authority to police it,” he added.

Trump, Zinke said, “is absolutely serious” when it comes to “narco-terrorism.”

“You're not going to run drugs into the United States from the Gulf of America,” he said.

The Montana Republican added that traffickers may shift tactics next, possibly turning to aircraft or disguised commercial or fishing vessels as drug-trafficking enforcement tightens.

