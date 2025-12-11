WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: james lankford | venezuela | oil tanker | maduro

Sen. Lankford to Newsmax: Venezuelan Oil Tanker Is a 'Legitimate Take'

By    |   Thursday, 11 December 2025 10:07 AM EST

Sen. James Lankford defended the U.S. military's seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Newsmax Thursday after new video of the operation was released by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The tanker is suspected of transporting sanctioned oil in violation of U.S. measures targeting the Venezuelan regime.

"It is entirely appropriate," the Oklahoma Republican said Thursday on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," calling Venezuela's leader an illegitimate dictator recognized only by Russia and China.

He accused the regime of oppressing its people, fueling illegal immigration to the United States, running drugs, and using oil revenue to "sponsor their terrorist activities."

Lankford said the move shows Washington is finally enforcing sanctions that have been in place for years.

"They have been sanctioned for years now," he noted. "We're actually implementing those sanctions and saying that, no, you really can't do this."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. James Lankford defended the U.S. military's seizure of an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela on Newsmax Thursday after new video of the operation was released by Attorney General Pam Bondi.
james lankford, venezuela, oil tanker, maduro
281
2025-07-11
Thursday, 11 December 2025 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved