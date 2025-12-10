Trump Administration Seizes Oil Tanker off Venezuela Coast

President Donald Trump's administration has seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the operation was led by the U.S. Coast Guard. They did not name the tanker and did not say specifically where the interdiction took place.

The Coast Guard referred questions to the White House, which did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Venezuela has managed to increase oil exports this year from 2024 volumes even as Washington has ratcheted up pressure on President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. Navy had previously not disturbed oil tankers from Venezuela but it had struck boats in the Caribbean Sea that were suspected of smuggling drugs. President Donald Trump's administration has threatened to extend military operations to land targets.

On Monday, two sources familiar with the matter said Trump would meet with top advisers to discuss Venezuela, following his confirmation on Sunday that he spoke with Maduro.

U.S. troops have carried out at least 21 strikes on alleged drug boats in the Caribbean and Pacific since September, killing at least 83 people.