×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: nashville | shooter | manifest | covenant school | audrey | hale

Judge Gets Nashville Shooter's Unredacted Manifesto

By    |   Sunday, 14 May 2023 10:09 PM EDT

Attorneys for the city of Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday submitted an unredacted copy of the manifesto of the shooter who killed six people at The Covenant School to a judge for review after numerous lawsuits demanding its release to the public were filed.

According to WZTV, the attorneys submitted two versions of the manifesto written by Audrey Hale, 28, an unredacted copy and a proposed redacted duplicate, to the Davidson County Chancellor’s chambers for review. A public hearing regarding the release of the manifesto is set for June 8.

On March 27, Hale a former student at the private Christian school, killed three 9-year-olds and three school staff before she was shot and killed by Nashville police. Authorities then searched Hale’s property and found five laptops, a suicide note, two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks, and seven cellphones, according to a search warrant.

Nashville police hinted earlier this month that authorities would release the manifesto, but "pending litigation," delayed the process. The department tweeted on May 3 that "due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court."

City and county officials plan to hold a status conference on Thursday to discuss plans for the public hearing.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Attorneys for the city of Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday submitted an unredacted copy of the manifesto of the shooter who killed six people at The Covenant School to a judge for review after numerous lawsuits demanding its release to the public were filed.
nashville, shooter, manifest, covenant school, audrey, hale
228
2023-09-14
Sunday, 14 May 2023 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved