Judge Gets Nashville Shooter's Unredacted Manifesto

Attorneys for the city of Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday submitted an unredacted copy of the manifesto of the shooter who killed six people at The Covenant School to a judge for review after numerous lawsuits demanding its release to the public were filed.

According to WZTV, the attorneys submitted two versions of the manifesto written by Audrey Hale, 28, an unredacted copy and a proposed redacted duplicate, to the Davidson County Chancellor’s chambers for review. A public hearing regarding the release of the manifesto is set for June 8.

On March 27, Hale a former student at the private Christian school, killed three 9-year-olds and three school staff before she was shot and killed by Nashville police. Authorities then searched Hale’s property and found five laptops, a suicide note, two memoirs, five Covenant School yearbooks, and seven cellphones, according to a search warrant.

Nashville police hinted earlier this month that authorities would release the manifesto, but "pending litigation," delayed the process. The department tweeted on May 3 that "due to pending litigation filed this week, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has been advised by counsel to hold in abeyance the release of records related to the shooting at The Covenant School pending orders or direction of the court."

City and county officials plan to hold a status conference on Thursday to discuss plans for the public hearing.