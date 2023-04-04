Suicide Note, Guns Found in Home of Nashville Shooter

Law enforcement discovered a suicide note, weapons, ammunition, and other evidence in the home of Audrey Hale, who shot and killed six people last month in Nashville, Tennessee.

Investigators searched the home in the days after Hale was shot and killed by police during the incident, during which Hale killed three adults and three children at The Covenant School in Green Hills. Police released a list of evidence uncovered on Tuesday, listing multiple yearbooks for the school, a school photo, and journals related to "school shootings" and "firearm courses." Police also found two shotguns, cellphones, and laptops in Hale's home.

Police said on Monday that Hale, who previously attended the Covenant School, may have targeted that location due to "some resentment for having to go to that school."

They also said that Hale "targeted random students in the school" and noted that officials "feel" that Hale "identifies as transgender, but we're still in the initial investigation into all of that and if it actually played a role into this incident."

"The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all information currently available, that killer Audrey Hale acted totally alone," reads the update from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. "In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School."

Former Covenant School headmaster Bill Campbell said that as a student, Hale was "typical," noting that "there was nothing extraordinary and unusual" about Hale's relationship with the school, adding that Hale "was loved and appreciated like all of our students."