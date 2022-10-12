NASA: New Experimental Tech Could Charge Electric Cars in 5 Minutes

NASA revealed earlier this month that a cooling system could potentially charge electric cars in under five minutes.

A team from Purdue University sponsored by NASA developed the new technology that will "achieve orders-of-magnitude improvement in heat transfer" for spaceships and earthbound vehicles, leading to "significant reductions in size and weight of the hardware."

NASA scientists are also optimistic that the "subcooled flow boiling" tech can also be used to drastically reduce the charging time for electric vehicles to around five minutes, increasing the current 520-ampere limit to upward of 2,400 amperes.

"Application of this new technology resulted in [an] unprecedented reduction of the time required to charge a vehicle and may remove one of the key barriers to worldwide adoption of electric vehicles," the blog post read.

Right now, "most chargers available to consumers support currents of less than 150 amperes," it continued. "Charging systems providing 1,400 amperes will generate significantly more heat than current systems, however, and will require improved methods to control temperature."

The news comes as President Joe Biden and his administration have pushed for favoring electric vehicles over gas-powered ones in their energy policy amid soaring gas prices and inflation.

"I'm pleased to announce that we're approving funding for the first 35 states, including Michigan, to build their own charging infrastructure throughout their state," Biden told a crowd at the Detroit Auto Show last month.

"The great American road trip is going to be fully electrified. Whether you're driving coast to coast along I-10 or on I-75 here in Michigan, charging stations will be up and easy to find as easy as they are now," he added.