Poll: 54 Percent of Americans Consider Electric Vehicles Impractical

The Biden Administration announced in June its goal to build a national network of 500,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers along highways and in communities, a key piece of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Biden is pressing Congress to provide tax credits that make EVs more affordable, so families' budgets aren't hurt by volatile gas prices.

While the federal government is spending billions of dollars to promote electric vehicles, most Americans still don't consider them practical, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey.

The poll finds that only 28% of American Adults believe electric cars today are practical for most drivers; 54% think electric cars aren't practical; 18% say they're not sure. Those findings are little changed from March, according to Rasmussen.

The survey of 1,000 American Adults was conducted on Aug. 17-18 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.