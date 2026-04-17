GOP Senators Want Iran Exit Strategy

As gas prices continue to hover around $4 a gallon, Republican senators are hoping the war in Iran ends soon before it costs the GOP the upper chamber in the 2026 midterm elections.

"I hope that we are arriving at an exit strategy here to bring this to a close to preserve our security interests and bring down the cost of gasoline," Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told reporters this week.

Hawley said the "clock is ticking" on the war.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told Politico that she and a group of senators are working on drafting an authorization for the use of military force against Iran, which would lay out when and how Trump could use force.

Murkowski said the end of April would be a deadline for hammering out the text of the draft, Politico reported.

Other Republicans warned they will want to know about the Trump administration’s strategy for the war if billions in additional funding are requested.

"I think our members are going to be very interested in what next steps are," said Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said to Politico.

Thune said the war, which has caused fertilizer prices to spike, has had a big impact on his constituents in South Dakota.

"We’re in planting season so if you didn’t buy fertilizer ahead of time, you’re really feeling it, and obviously fuel is a critically important part of production, agriculture," Thune said.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., warned the war could be a drag on the party in the midterm elections. Tillis is not running for re-election.

"The president has to help us get the vote out," Tillis said to Politico.

"But the base alone is not going to be able to do it," Tillis added. "The way we’re going to get the other ones is addressing the energy challenges, particularly the price at the pump and some of the other affordability issues."

Other Republican senators were bullish about the announcement of the Strait of Hormuz reopening, hoping gas prices would be lower by the time voters start paying close attention to the midterms.

"Will Dems be making comments about the massive drop in oil prices?" Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, said on social media.