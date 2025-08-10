Trump: Nancy Pelosi, Hubby Profited on 'Inside Information'

President Donald Trump again attributed former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's unparalleled 2024 stock market success to "inside information."

Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi last year completed trades that outperformed the S&P 500's 25% gain by hauling in some 54% in returns, the New York Post reported, citing Bloomberg data.

Newsweek in February reported stock of a Chicago-based company developing medicine solutions using patient data, owned by Paul Pelosi, surged in value by more than double in just one month.

Trump late last month told reporters that Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., should be investigated for insider trading. He continued his message with a Saturday night post on Truth Social.

"Crooked Nancy Pelosi, and her very 'interesting' husband, beat every Hedge Fund in 2024. In other words, these two very average 'minds' beat ALL of the Super Geniuses on Wall Street, thousands of them. It's all INSIDE iNFORMATION! Is anybody looking into this??? She is a disgusting degenerate, who Impeached me twice, on NO GROUNDS, and LOST! How are you feeling now, Nancy???" Trump posted.

A Senate committee voted late last month to advance the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments (PELOSI) Act, introduced by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo. The legislation would ban sitting lawmakers and their spouses from trading stocks.

However, all Republicans on the committee except Hawley voted against the bill, with GOP members arguing it would punish wealthy lawmakers and dissuade them from serving in Congress. Nancy Pelosi said she supported the measure.

"Why would one 'Republican,' Senator Josh Hawley from the Great State of Missouri, join with all of the Democrats to block a Review, sponsored by Senator Rick Scott, and with the support of almost all other Republicans, of Nancy Pelosi's Stock Trading over the last 25 years. The information was inappropriately released just minutes before the Vote — Very much like SABOTAGE!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The president added the bill was "great" for the Pelosis "but so bad for our Country! I don't think real Republicans want to see their President, who has had unprecedented success, TARGETED, because of the 'whims' of a second-tier Senator named Josh Hawley!"