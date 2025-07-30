Trump Blasts Sen. Hawley for Siding With Democrats

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., found himself in the sights of President Donald Trump on Wednesday following a committee vote on legislation related to stock trading, The Hill reported.

"Why would one 'Republican,' Senator Josh Hawley from the Great State of Missouri, join with all of the Democrats to block a Review, sponsored by Senator Rick Scott, and with the support of almost all other Republicans, of Nancy Pelosi's Stock Trading over the last 25 years. The information was inappropriately released just minutes before the Vote — Very much like SABOTAGE!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

"The Democrats, because of our tremendous ACHIEVEMENTS and SUCCESS, have been trying to 'Target' me for a long period of time, and they're using Josh Hawley, who I got elected TWICE, as a pawn to help them. I wonder why Hawley would pass a Bill that Nancy Pelosi is in absolute love with — He is playing right into the dirty hands of the Democrats.

"It's a great Bill for her, and her 'husband,' but so bad for our Country! I don't think real Republicans want to see their President, who has had unprecedented success, TARGETED, because of the 'whims' of a second-tier Senator named Josh Hawley!"

Rick Scott weighed in.

"Couldn't agree more, @POTUS! That's why I was shocked when my amendment requesting a full report on @SpeakerPelosi's far too frequent 'coincidental' stock trades was blocked today by Dems and Senator @HawleyMO," Scott posted on X.

The bill in question is designed to ban federal lawmakers and spouses from trading stocks. An additional provision would add the ban to presidents and vice presidents after the conclusion of the current Trump administration. The Hill reported that the original bill included Pelosi's name, but Hawley joined the Democrats to remove it before advancing the bill.

Scott told the committee, "I think it's critical to get to the root of why this bill was proposed and get transparency for the American people. I agree that we've got to figure out why people don't trust, and I think Speaker Pelosi is the prime example."

His amendment targeted Pelosi for investigation of past stock trading.