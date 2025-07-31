Pelosi: Trump 'Projecting' With Insider Trading Accusations

Rep. Nancy Pelosi is flatly rejecting President Donald Trump's claims that she and her husband, Paul Pelosi, became wealthy from insider trading, sparring with a reporter who brought up the subject with her during an interview.

"The president has his own exposure, so he’s always projecting," the former speaker told CNN's Jake Tapper Wednesday, reported Mediaite. "He’s always projecting, and let’s not give him any more time on that, please. We’re going forward here."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee narrowly voted, by 8-7, to advance legislation proposed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., banning members of Congress, as well as the president and vice president, from buying stocks and securities. All Republicans on the committee except Hawley voted against advancing the bill.

Pelosi, D-Calif., and her investment banker husband have been accused for years of insider trading, and Trump said Wednesday that she "became rich by having insider information."

"Nancy Pelosi should be investigated," Trump said. "She has the highest return of anybody, practically in the history of Wall Street, save a few. How did that happen? She knows exactly what's gonna happen. She buys stock and then the stock goes up after the announcement's made."

But Pelosi, when Tapper brought Trump's comments up, interrupted as soon as he reached the word "rich."

"Why do you have to read that?" she told him. "We’re here to talk about the 60th anniversary of Medicaid. That’s what I agreed to come to talk about and what that means in the election."

When Tapper told Pelosi that he wanted to give her the opportunity to respond to Trump, she told him, "that's ridiculous," and said she supports moves to stop members of Congress from trading stocks.

"Not that I think anybody is doing anything wrong," she said. "If they are, they are prosecuted and they go to jail. But because of the confidence it instills in the American people, don’t worry about this."

However, she said she has "no concern" about the "obvious investments that have been made over time."

"I’m not into it," Pelosi told Tapper. "My husband is, but it isn’t anything to do with anything insider. But the president has his own exposure, so he’s always projecting."

She then returned to talking about Medicaid, and criticized the Trump administration over the recently passed megabill, which will cut nearly $1 trillion from Medicaid and could potentially cause 12 million people to fall from the program.