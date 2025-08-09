Dub App CEO to Newsmax: Pelosi Beat Every Single Hedge Fund in 2024

The PELOSI Act is a legislative proposal aimed at prohibiting members of Congress and their spouses from buying, selling or holding individual stocks while serving in office. The act is named after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has faced scrutiny over her husband's extensive stock trading success.

Dub CEO Steven Wang told Newsmax on Saturday that not even Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett can match Pelosi's stock trading magic.

"You look at the Oracle of Omaha and yet he's got nothing on Nancy Pelosi. She beat every single hedge fund in 2024. We've made our customers millions of dollars. And since inception, she is up 165% as of today through our adviser. And that's three times the S&P 500, the stock market in the same time. It's about time that we level the playing field," Wang said during an appearance on "Saturday Report."

Wang was skeptical that any such legislation curtailing insider trading is likely to get passed, but that the public can still benefit in the meantime.

"You know there's been all this talk about this [insider trading] getting banned. There's been dozens of bills over the past 10 years, most recently the Pelosi Act. But there are too many vested interests. So I don't think it's actually going to get passed. And until it does, dub will be here to bridge the gap. If you can't beat them, you can join them on a product with as little as $100. You can start following all of our trades automatically. We're letting you, with a single tap, do everything that she's doing dollar for dollar," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com