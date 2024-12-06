Rep. Mace Decries 'Censored' Posts on X

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., took umbrage with social media platform X, owned by Elon Musk, for tagging multiple posts of hers with a content warning about potential “hateful conduct.”

Mace took to X on Thursday night to complain that the platform “censored” at least three of her posts from earlier in the day, which were aimed at the “tranny protesters” who were on Capitol Hill in protest of her bathroom bill and subsequent edict from House leadership that transgender lawmakers cannot use bathrooms they identify with.

“Now my posts are being *censored* by @X?! @elonmusk Did you see this? I'd like to have a word. Women standing up for themselves is not hateful conduct. It's not hate speech. A man's mental health issue isn't my problem,” Mace posted.

In the post, Mace included her video entry from earlier in the day showing her in front of Capitol Hill Police headquarters reading Miranda rights to the trans protesters who got arrested through a megaphone. The post was tagged by X:

“Visibility limited: this Post may violate X’s rules against Hateful Conduct.”

The 15 demonstrators were arrested for illegally protesting in the building in violation of Washington, D.C., code against crowding, obstructing, or incommoding. They were there in support of Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., the first ever openly transgender lawmaker, who spurred debate over bathrooms and changing rooms on Capitol Hill, leading to Mace’s bill and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La. instituting the rule, which McBride dismissed as a non-issue.

Protesters held a large sign that read "FLUSH BATHROOM BIGOTRY" and chanted, "Speaker Johnson! Nancy Mace! Our bodies are no debate!" according to reports.

Musk bought X, then Twitter, in 2022 and swept away several moderation policies that he and conservatives believed infringed on their free speech. The billionaire will be part of President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, co-leading the Department of Government Efficiency with Vivek Ramaswamy.