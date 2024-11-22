WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: sarah mcbride | trans | bathroom | bill | disrespect

Rep.-elect McBride: Bathroom Flap Shows 'Disrespect'

By    |   Friday, 22 November 2024 04:06 PM EST

Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., said that her use of a bathroom on Capitol Hill was "not an issue" for her, calling it disrespectful that a handful of Republicans "decided to manufacture a crisis" in order to "get headlines."

McBride, set to become the first transgender member of Congress, made the remarks in an interview with CBS News on Thursday.

"If anyone had thought to ask me about what I was planning on doing, I would've been happy to tell them," McBride said. "But again, this is not an issue. And this has never been an issue in this complex."

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced legislation on Monday aimed at limiting single-sex bathrooms to a person's biological sex, saying her bill was "absolutely" aimed at McBride, who was born a male.

The measure quickly gained traction, especially with other Republican women lawmakers, culminating with House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., announcing Wednesday that "all single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings — such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms — are reserved for individuals of that biological sex."

McBride said she would abide by the rule — she didn't run for Congress "to fight about bathrooms" — but added she never intended to use multi-stall women's bathrooms.

"But, again, that is my choice here. I always knew that there would be an effort to politicize my use of a restroom," McBride told CBS News. "Everything was fine, until some members of the small Republican Conference majority decided to get headlines and to manufacture a crisis.

"I would like my approach of respecting everyone to contrast with the disrespect that we are seeing right now."

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., said that her use of a bathroom on Capitol Hill was "not an issue" for her, calling it disrespectful that a handful of Republicans "decided to manufacture a crisis" in order to "get headlines."
sarah mcbride, trans, bathroom, bill, disrespect
271
2024-06-22
Friday, 22 November 2024 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved