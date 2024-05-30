Broadcasting Group Pulls De Niro Award Over Trump Remarks

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) is rescinding an award it intended to give Robert De Niro following the actor's appearance at a President Joe Biden campaign press conference outside the Manhattan courthouse where former President Donald Trump's paperwork trial was held.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed to The Hill that De Niro was set to receive the NAB Leadership Foundation's Service to America Award in Washington, D.C., next Tuesday, but the organization pulled the award back after his inflammatory remarks about the former president.

"This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners," the spokesperson said in a statement. "While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro's recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event."

The NAB award that De Niro was scheduled to receive is the group's highest individual honor and is given "in recognition of charitable work and public service."

Outside the courthouse on Tuesday, the Academy Award winner lashed out at Trump, who was sitting through closing arguments in his paperwork trial at the time.

De Niro accused Trump, a fellow native New Yorker, of wanting to destroy New York City and the United States, as well as the world, and called him "a clown."

"I don't mean to scare you, no wait, maybe I do mean to scare you," he said. "If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections, forget about it. That's over, that's done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave."

According to The Hill, Biden's reelection campaign has sent out multiple fundraising emails since De Niro's courthouse appearance in an effort to capitalize on his support.

Meanwhile, Trump roasted De Niro, one of his fiercest Hollywood critics, in a post on his Truth Social account.

"Robert, whose movies, artistry, and brand have gone WAY DOWN IN VALUE since he entered the political arena at the request of Crooked Joe Biden, looked so pathetic and sad out there," Trump wrote. "Where have you gone Joe DiMaggio!!!"

The jury delivered a verdict of guilty on all 34 counts against Trump on Thursday afternoon, including falsifying business records to conceal payments made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.