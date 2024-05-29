Huckabee to Newsmax: De Niro Talking 'Nonsense' About Trump

Former Arkansas GOP Gov. Mike Huckabee told Newsmax on Wednesday that actor Robert De Niro was given a "poor script" by President Joe Biden's reelection campaign and was talking "nonsense" about former President Donald Trump during the White House's press conference in Manhattan on Tuesday.

"I'll tell you who wasn't thinking yesterday and that's somebody at the White House who thought it was a good idea to send Robert De Niro up to the microphone," Huckabee said during an appearance on "Wake Up America." "Watching him, honestly, I think I felt more pity than I did outrage at what he was saying. It was almost like they just trotted him out there with a script, and I'm thinking, 'You're a great actor, you've won Academy Awards. You need a better script writer. You don't need to go up there with a poor script.' This is something like Roger Corman would have produced, not Martin Scorsese. It just was a disaster in every way.

"I think the craziest thing these people on the left are saying is Donald Trump won't leave," he continued. "Excuse me, but he did leave. He was president for four years, and we had a very orderly transition of power. People say, 'Well, what about Jan. 6?' Donald Trump didn't go down to the Capitol and throw anything. Certainly, he had questions about the election — a lot of us still do — but he left office just like he said he would on Jan. 20, and Joe Biden became president. So, this is nonsense, and these people keep saying stuff that don't make sense."

The real threat to democracy, Huckabee contended, is not Trump being elected to another term but rather "when we use the very powers of government like we saw yesterday," with "White House staff going and getting themselves involved in a trial in the State of New York that has nothing to do with the White House or with being president of the United States."

"This is insane," he said. "I just hope more Americans aren't played for chumps, which is what the Democrats hope for, and they realize that the country is under threat. Our system of government is under threat, but it ain't Donald Trump that's threatening it."

With jurors in Trump's New York paperwork trial set to begin deliberations Wednesday, Huckabee said he's not convinced a guilty verdict for the former president would help revive Biden's poll numbers because "everything we've seen so far defies every norm of political reality."

"Donald Trump just lives in a different universe when it comes to the effect of things happening to him," he said. "I think most people, if they follow this trial at all, they realize that Judge [Juan] Merchan may be the most corrupt, biased, disgusting excuse for a judge we've ever seen in America. I mean, he absolutely has done everything he can to put his thumb, maybe to sit down, on the scales of justice against Trump.

"It's been disgusting. You have just the outrage of his actions, to side with the prosecution and go against the defense, in the most parade of really reversible actions. So, Donald Trump will likely be eventually acquitted by an appeals court, but it may happen after the election."

