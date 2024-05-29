De Niro Does Biden Fundraiser, Trump 'Monster'

Actor Robert De Niro kept his side-gig campaign for President Joe Biden going Wednesday through a fundraising email to supporters sent out by the Biden-Harris team in which he refers to former President Donald Trump as a "monster" and asks for contributions of at least $25 to ensure Trump "never steps foot in the White House again."

The emails went out one day after De Niro spoke out about Trump during a press conference organized by the Biden reelection campaign outside a Manhattan courthouse, where he called Trump supporters "lowlifes" as closing arguments were going on in the former president's business records trial.

De Niro also had a shouting match with MAGA supporters, leading three members of the Trump family to say the campaign stunt was proof that Biden is undermining Trump's reelection campaign through the courts.

Wednesday's email, which seeks campaign contributions ranging from $25 to $500, echoed claims De Niro has been making against Trump.

In it, the actor comments that he "still can't believe" that Trump was elected president, where he spent "four years of sucking up to tyrants, supporting racists, ending Roe v. Wade, lying about the election when he lost, and calling for insurrection to stop the peaceful transfer of power."

"Thank God Joe Biden defeated him and restored decency, compassion, and honest, intelligent leadership to the presidency," De Niro added.

But, he claimed, "Trump is trying to claw his way back."

"Frankly, it scares the hell out of me," De Niro said. "I have said before that Donald Trump is a monster. And just imagine how dangerous it will be if he becomes President again. It's going to take all of us to make sure Donald Trump never returns to the White House."

De Niro added in the message that he has "played my share of vicious, low-life characters" in his movies, and said he has "examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, and the utter banality of their cruelty," he said.

"Donald Trump is a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics who will do whatever he can to obtain power," he said. "As an actor, I could never play him. There's not a shred of humanity to hang on to."

The "bottom line," said De Niro, is that Biden "is our guy."

"He's a lifelong public servant with great personal integrity," he said. "I trust him completely to run the country. He puts you first. Trump cares only about himself."

Newsmax has reached out to the Biden campaign for comment about the De Niro fundraiser, which also comes less than a week after the actor recorded a video advertisement for the Biden campaign.

The 30-second spot, which started airing last Friday on broadcast markets and digital platforms in battleground states, and on national cable, is part of the Biden campaign's paid media for May. In it, De Niro claims Trump "snapped" after leaving the White House and warns that the former president wants to "terminate the Constitution."