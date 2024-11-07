Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Doesn't See 'My Future Being in the US'

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter says she doesn’t see a future for herself in the U.S. following Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote on Threads Wednesday after Trump’s win.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Wilson also criticized her father and other former family members who supported Trump.

“Watching the grown members of my ex-‘family’ in the media/twitter-sphere recently makes me glad that I didn’t develop my genetic pre-disposition of apparently not having a f–king spine. That’s all✨,” Wilson wrote via Threads on Thursday morning.

Musk in July said he was deceived into allowing Wilson’s reassignment, stating she was “killed by the woke-mind virus.”

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” the billionaire, 53, told psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview.

“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”

Musk is the father of 12 children.