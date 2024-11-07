WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: musk | daughter | future | us

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Doesn't See 'My Future Being in the US'

By    |   Thursday, 07 November 2024 05:16 PM EST

Elon Musk’s estranged transgender daughter says she doesn’t see a future for herself in the U.S. following Donald Trump’s win over Kamala Harris in the presidential election.

“I’ve thought this for a while, but yesterday confirmed it for me. I don’t see my future being in the United States,” Wilson wrote on Threads Wednesday after Trump’s win.

“Even if he’s only in office for 4 years, even if the anti-trans regulations magically don’t happen, the people who willingly voted this in are not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Wilson also criticized her father and other former family members who supported Trump.

“Watching the grown members of my ex-‘family’ in the media/twitter-sphere recently makes me glad that I didn’t develop my genetic pre-disposition of apparently not having a f–king spine. That’s all✨,” Wilson wrote via Threads on Thursday morning.

Musk in July said he was deceived into allowing Wilson’s reassignment, stating she was “killed by the woke-mind virus.”

“I was essentially tricked into signing documents for one of my older boys, Xavier,” the billionaire, 53, told psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson in a Daily Wire interview.

“This is before I had any understanding of what was going on. COVID was going on, so there was a lot of confusion, and I was told Xavier might commit suicide if he doesn’t [make the change].”

Musk is the father of 12 children.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Elon Musk's estranged transgender daughter says she doesn't see a future for herself in the U.S. following Donald Trump's win over Kamala Harris in the presidential election."
musk, daughter, future, us
227
2024-16-07
Thursday, 07 November 2024 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved