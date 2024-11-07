Argentina's Milei to Meet With Trump, Musk Next Week in the US

Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei will meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and tycoon Elon Musk next week in the United States, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

The meeting with Trump will take place at Mar-a-Lago, the incoming U.S. leader's private south Florida club, according to the spokesperson.

Since his election late last year, Milei has sought close ties with the United States and, since Tuesday's U.S. election, has stressed his support for Trump with a fireworks display as well as posts on social media.

The same government source said Milei will also meet with billionaire Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO and owner of social media platform X, who is also a major Trump supporter.

A gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is scheduled to take place from November 14-16 at Mar-a-Lago.