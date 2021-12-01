Accused Waukesha Mass-Killer Says He Is Being 'Dehumanized'

The Waukesha, Wisconsin, parade mass-murder suspect who faces first-degree intentional homicide charges says he is being made out to be a "monster" and is being "dehumanized."

Darrell Brooks Jr. spoke to Fox News in an exclusive interview from jail, declining to get into specifics about why he, the accused, accelerated his red Ford SUV through barricades and swerved into Waukesha Christmas parade participants and revelers, killing at least six thus far and injuring 62 on Nov. 21, the Sunday before Thanksgiving, according to reports.

"I just feel like I'm being monster — demonized," Brooks, 39, told Fox News digital reporters in a brief video visit in Waukesha County Jail, about a mile from where the six people were killed.

Brooks, reportedly surprised he was getting visitors, admitted that not even his mother has come to see him, saying he was "very" close with her. He reportedly sobbed away from view when he was told his mother released a statement denouncing the criminal justice system's handling of her son.

Brooks, who also cried in open court Nov. 23, was excoriated by the Wisconsin judge for his long rap sheet and low bail amounts set after his previous arrests. His bail has been set at $5 million this time, and he has spent 10 days in jail since his arrest, according to the report.

Brooks' criminal history includes being a registered child sex offender in Nevada and having served time in Georgia for beating an ex-girlfriend, with whom he has a child, according to documents reviewed by Fox News.

Brooks is accused of killing Jackson Sparks, 8, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, LeAnna Owen, 71, Virginia Sorenson, 79 and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.