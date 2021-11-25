×
Washington Post Deletes Tweet Saying Waukesha 'Caused by a SUV'

(Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)
 

Thursday, 25 November 2021 03:08 PM

The Washington Post this week tweeted and then quickly deleted a message saying that the deadly incident involving a parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, was "caused by a SUV."

The newspaper tweeted on Wednesday: "Here's what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV." 

Users commented that the suspect, Darrell Brooks, "caused" the event, or sarcastically attributed it to "a renegade SUV."

That message was replaced by one that read: "What we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy."

The Post later noted that "We've deleted a previous tweet for this story that included language that was changed after publish."

