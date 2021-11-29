×
Tags: Biden Administration | Joe Biden | waukesha | christmas | parade | domestic terror | jen psaki

Biden Has No Plans to Visit Waukesha; Psaki: Takes Many 'Assets, Resources'

By    |   Monday, 29 November 2021 10:30 PM

President Biden currently has no plans to visit Waukesha, Wisconsin, after an attack on a Christmas parade last Sunday killed six people and injured dozens more.

At a White House press briefing Monday, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki why Biden has not visited the victims of the attack. 

"Since the president said that this administration is monitoring the situation in Waukesha closely, it has been revealed by prosecutors that the assailant — the assailant swerved his truck side to side as part of an intentional act to run over as many people as possible; six people are dead, some children remain hospitalized; why hasn't the president visited the members of this Christmas parade attack?" Doocy asked.

After saying the president conveyed his heart goes out to the Waukesha community and watching as people are recovering, Psaki claimed the reason Biden has no plans to visit is that visiting a community requires a lot of assets and taking of the community's resources.

Psaki stated the administration remains in touch with local officials and that "certainly, our hearts are with the community as they've gone through such a difficult time."

