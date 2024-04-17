WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Romney Willing to Vote With Dems on Mayorkas

By    |   Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:02 PM EDT

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he is willing to vote with Democrats to dismiss impeachment articles against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the condition that a debate be held to address charges that Mayorkas "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce immigration laws, Axios reported.

"I don't believe there's a constitutional standard met," Romney told reporters. "But at the same time, I think the Senate should give a chance for debate, even if it's limited to two hours. So, if there's a motion just to table without any discussion, that's something I would oppose. If there's a provision that allows debate, it's something I'd be open to."

The House on Tuesday sent two articles of impeachment against Mayorkas to the Democratic-controlled Senate, which is expected to quickly dismiss the charges.

Two-thirds of the Senate is needed to convict and remove Mayorkas from office.

If the Senate were to proceed to an impeachment trial, it would be the third in five years. Democrats impeached President Donald Trump twice: for his dealings with Ukraine and a  again after after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


