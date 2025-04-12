Tariffs Bring Renewed Hope to Struggling US Shrimpers

Forty-three percent of restaurants in Gulf Shores, Alabama, recently sampled by SeaD consulting still serve imported, farm-raised shrimp, despite marketing the seafood as Gulf wild-caught, but President Donald Trump's new tariffs are raising hopes among Gulf shrimpers that he'll prop up the industry and fend off such fraudulent activity.

American shrimpers have been hammered in recent years by cheap imports flooding the U.S. market and restaurants, driving down prices to the point that profits are razor thin or shrimpers are losing money and struggling to stay afloat.

SeaD, which supports research and development of innovative technologies and practices that enhance the different aspects of the seafood industry, from March 23-27 analyzed shrimp at 44 restaurants across Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Foley.

Nineteen restaurants lied about where they got their shrimp.

"It's disheartening to see both festival vendors and local restaurants misleading consumers," Ernie Anderson, president of the Organized Seafood Association of Alabama, told the National Fisherman.

"Our shrimpers work tirelessly to provide high-quality, sustainable seafood. When establishments misrepresent their offerings, it undermines our industry and deceives the public."

Tariffs, they hope, could level the playing field and help their businesses not just survive but thrive.

"It's been tough the last several years that we've tried to fight through this," said Reed Bowers, owner of Bowers Shrimp Farm in Palacios, Texas. Tough times meant difficult choices for many. "Cutting people off, laying people off, or reduce hours or reduce wages ... whatever we can do to survive."

Since 2021, the price of imported shrimp has dropped by more than $1.5 billion, according to the Southern Shrimpers Alliance trade association, causing the U.S. shrimp industry to lose nearly 50% of its market value.

"The tariffs have made consumers more aware of where their shrimp originate," David Williams of SeaD told National Fisherman. "Consumers seeking sustainable, locally caught shrimp need seafood sourcing transparency. The only way to know for certain is through genetic testing across the supply chain."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.