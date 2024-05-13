Mo. AG Bailey to Newsmax: Clear Collusion Between DOJ, Trump Case

It is clear that the Biden Department of Justice is colluding with Democrat prosecutors to prosecute President Donald Trump, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey told Newsmax on Monday.

"Everyone can see the illicit nature of the prosecutions themselves," Bailey told "Rob Schmitt Tonight," saying that the cases "are not supported by the facts and the law."

Bailey is demanding that the DOJ release its communications with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Atlanta District Attorney Fani Willis.

Bailey said that underneath the news of the cases, what is being underreported is the "illicit motivation of the prosecutors themselves."

Ethics and standards prohibit prosecutors from being "self-interested in cases," Bailey said, adding that is exactly what we see from having a prosecutor deployed from the Biden DOJ into Bragg's office for the sole purpose of prosecuting Trump in Manhattan.

"This is a level of collusion not seen before in the American criminal justice system," Bailey said, adding that the rights of Missouri residents — and by extension, all Americans — are being denied access to Trump as a politician and candidate.

