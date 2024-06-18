WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | gag order | appeals court | new york

N.Y. Court Declines Trump's Gag Order Appeal Case

By    |   Tuesday, 18 June 2024 10:56 AM EDT

The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined hearing an appeal filed by former President Donald Trump against the gag order in his New York business records trial, stating that "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

The gag order, imposed by Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan barring Trump from attacking witnesses, jurors, prosecutors, court staff, or members of their families through public statements, remains in effect as Trump's July 11 sentencing date approaches, reported CNN.

Trump had asked Merchan to terminate the gag order after the jury convicted him of 34 counts of business fraud in connection to payments that were made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump's attorneys argued that the gag order case brings up "substantial constitutional questions of the highest importance" and that it restricted Trump's "core political speech on matters of central importance" at the height of his campaign.

Further, they said the order violates "the fundamental right of every American voter to hear from the leading candidate for president on matters of enormous public importance."

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case against Trump, had urged the appeals court to dismiss the claims, with his office arguing that the former president has a "well-documented history of leveling threatening, inflammatory, and denigrating remarks against trial participants."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The New York Court of Appeals on Tuesday declined hearing an appeal filed by former President Donald Trump against the gag order in his New York business records trial, stating that "no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."
donald trump, gag order, appeals court, new york
220
2024-56-18
Tuesday, 18 June 2024 10:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved