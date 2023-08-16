Dem Convention Head Was Accused of Steering Funds to Hillary Clinton

The incoming chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention was previously accused by federal prosecutors of directing funds to an illegal shadow operation to boost Hillary Clinton's presidential bid in 2008, The Washington Free Beacon reports.

Last week, Clinton confidante and Dewey Square Group consultant Minyon Moore was selected to lead the convention in Chicago next August.

After naming Moore to lead the convention, Politico reported that DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said he was "confident" that the leadership team will deliver a "turnkey operation."

Moore's involvement in the off-the-books Clinton operation was revealed in the 2014 indictment of Washington businessman Jeffrey Thompson.

According to court documents obtained by The Washington Post, Thompson told federal prosecutors that Moore asked him to fund pro-Clinton efforts in four states and Puerto Rico during the 2008 presidential primary campaign.

The businessman, who pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges in a case focused on former D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray's 2010 campaign, said he funneled more than $600,000 to pro-Clinton operations in Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Indiana and Puerto Rico.

Moore, who was referred to as "individual A" in the court records, was never charged in the case.

Clinton hired Moore again as an adviser during the 2016 campaign and President Joe Biden also chose her to advise him during his nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, according to the Free Beacon.

In 2016, a spokesperson for the Dewey Square Group told the Free Beacon that the allegations against Moore "proved not to be accurate" and that "Ms. Moore conducted herself, as she always has, not only in full compliance with the law but in accordance with the highest ethical and professional standards."

The selection of Moore to lead the Democrat convention comes amid bipartisan warnings over election integrity. Concerned about voter fraud, Republicans have raised objections to the rise of mail-in ballots since 2020, and several Republican state lawmakers have called for stronger voter ID laws. Democrats, on the other hand, have raised the alarm about election inference from foreign adversaries, such as Russia.

Moore said last week that she was "thrilled" to be selected as the convention chair.

"I am grateful to the team members who have already been working hard, and know that through their work, and the strong team we continue to build, that this convention will be a success," she told Politico.