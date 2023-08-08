Minyon Moore Named as '24 Dem Convention Chair

Minyon Moore has been named chair of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, reflecting the significance President Joe Biden continues to place on Black women voters, Politico reported Tuesday.

Moore, a Chicago native and confidante of Hillary Clinton, served as an adviser to Biden during his nomination of the first Black woman to the Supreme Court and is also credited with influencing the choice of Vice President Kamala Harris on the 2020 presidential ticket.

Moore said she is "thrilled" to serve as convention chair "in my hometown of Chicago," which will take place from Aug. 19-22 next year.

"I am grateful to the team members who have already been working hard and know that through their work, and the strong team we continue to build, that this convention will be a success," Moore said.

Moore's first political job was working on Rev. Jesse Jackson's presidential campaign before going on to work in former President Bill Clinton's White House and on Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign.

Other positions decided for the Democratic National Convention include Alex Hornbrook as executive director of the convention and Louisa Terrell as a senior adviser to both the convention and the Biden-Harris campaign, Politico reported.

In addition, Democratic National Committee Deputy Executive Director Roger Lau was named a senior adviser to the Biden Victory Fund, which is part of an expanded role that includes advising the convention.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison told Politico the convention team brings "unmatched" experience and expertise to the event.

"I am confident this leadership team will deliver," Harrison said.