Speaker Johnson Slams Dems' 25th Amendment Push Against Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., criticized Democrats for what he described as their obsession with removing President Donald Trump from office, saying none of them "breathed a word about the 25th Amendment when they were lying every day to cover up for the dangerous infirmity of President Joe Biden."

In a Friday press release, Johnson accused congressional Democrats of once again pursuing impeachment and other extraordinary measures against Trump, despite what he described as foreign policy successes, including a ceasefire agreement with Iran following decisive U.S. military action.

"Congressional Democrats have no message, no vision, and no leadership," Johnson said, arguing their actions are driven by "an irrational hatred" of Trump rather than substantive policy disagreements.

He added that instead of working with Republicans on issues such as lowering taxes, improving wages, and securing communities, Democrats are focused on what he called their "favorite failed and pointless pastime: impeaching President Trump" and what he described as Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Johnson's remarks come as House Democrat leadership has taken steps toward considering calls within its caucus to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has authorized a briefing led by Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to discuss constitutional options for removing Trump from office, Axios reported Wednesday.

The move reflects growing pressure from rank-and-file Democrats, with more than 80 House members and at least two senators publicly calling for Trump's removal — either through impeachment or by urging Vice President JD Vance and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Axios reported that Democrat leadership had previously resisted such measures but is now facing increasing demands from its base, particularly following Trump's recent rhetoric on Iran.

Some Democrats argue that public sentiment is shifting in favor of more aggressive action, while others privately express skepticism about the viability of such efforts.

Johnson, however, framed the push as politically motivated and disconnected from voters' priorities.

He pointed to polling showing historically low approval ratings for the Democratic Party and argued that their focus on Trump underscores a broader failure to offer a compelling agenda.

"Democrats are attempting to once again invalidate the votes of tens of millions of Americans," Johnson said, emphasizing that Trump was "overwhelmingly elected" and is delivering on promises to restore American strength.

He also highlighted what he described as a double standard, contrasting Democrats' current calls to invoke the 25th Amendment with their silence during Biden's presidency.

"Not one of these Democrats breathed a word about the 25th Amendment" when concerns were raised about Biden's fitness for office, Johnson said.

As Democrats prepare further discussions and symbolic votes related to Trump's Iran policy, Republicans are signaling they will block such efforts and keep the focus on their legislative agenda.

With tensions escalating on Capitol Hill, Johnson predicted the political battle ahead will offer voters a clear choice.

"The midterm election will be a contrast between common sense and crazy," he said, accusing Democrats of doubling down on what he called "deranged priorities."