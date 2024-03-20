Mich. Candidate: 'You Bet' There Will Be Auto Bloodbath

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers of Michigan isn't shying away from former President Donald Trump's prediction of what the Green New Deal will do to the automotive industry in Michigan.

Rogers, a Trump-backed candidate, told Breitbart News Daily on Wednesday, that he agrees with the use of the word "bloodbath" to describe what could happen to the auto industry if President Joe Biden's electric vehicle mandates proceed.

During a rally in Ohio on Saturday, Trump used the term "bloodbath" to describe what will happen to various industries, including the auto industry, if Biden is reelected. Biden's operatives seized on the language, with some suggesting the wording implied that Trump "wants another Jan. 6."

Rogers, a former U.S. representative, used the Breitbart interview to speak directly to Democrat voting union members.

"Yes, it will [be a bloodbath]. If you're an auto worker, if you're a second and third tier auto worker supplier here, you bet it does. It will be a bloodbath. That means your jobs are going away," Rogers said. "Now when you lose your job and your ability to take care of your family, I don't care what anyone says — that's a bloodbath."

Earlier Wednesday, the Biden administration unveiled new pollution standards for cars and trucks intended to force-feed EVs to Americans.

Rogers noted that Michigan will be front of the debate on electric vehicles and welcomes that discussion.

"We will [debate] here in Michigan," he said. "It's 40 percent less labor. It's not necessarily better for the environment, and it puts us dependent on — one-seventh of the United States economy — on the Communist Party of China," he said, noting that 85% of the EV process "happens through China."

Rogers, a Republican, also said the reliance on China to execute an American mandate is "jeopardizing our national security."

"You have to understand the rhetoric that the [former] President uses is trying to draw attention to something that will be devastating to, certainly Michigan working families, and across the country," Rogers said.