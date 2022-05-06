Pence Rips VP Harris for Abortion Comments

Former Vice President Mike Pence slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for her support of abortion.

His comments came after Harris was critical of Republicans who are restricting abortions.

Speaking Tuesday at an EMILY’S List Conference, Harris said: “Women’s rights in America are under attack.”

She added: “Those Republicans leaders who are trying to weaponize the use of the law against women — how dare they!” she asked. “How dare they tell a woman what she can do and cannot do with her own body. How dare they. How dare they try to stop her from determining her own future. How dare they try to deny women their rights and their freedoms.”

Pence, speaking Thursday at a gala for the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina, pushed back.

According to The Hill, Pence said that “62 million unborn boys and girls ended in abortion” since Roe v. Wade was decided.

“Since 1973, generations of mothers enduring heartbreaking and loss that can last a lifetime. Madame Vice President, how dare you!”

The comments by Pence and Harris came after a draft opinion leaked on Monday that signaled the majority of the Supreme Court could vote to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Pence also told the crowd at the event, held at a facility that counsels women against seeking abortions: "I think we're going to see more and more states make a greater and greater commitment to providing support for women facing crisis pregnancies.

"I truly do believe that when the moment comes, that the Supreme Court does their job, then it's incumbent on us to do our job."